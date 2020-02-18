Cyberpunk Puzzler Soul Axiom Retooled Is Getting VR Support

Don’t Knock Twice developer Wales Interactive is returning to VR with a retooled version of its 2016 puzzle game, Soul Axiom.

Originally announced for PC release earlier this month, Soul Axiom Retooled does what it says on the tin; enhances the original version of the cyberpunk puzzler with new features and fixes. As confirmed today, though, the game will also add optional VR support to the experience for the first time.

In the game, you assemble a range of unique powers to solve various puzzles in a neon-lit future. Wales Interactive promises multiple endings and between 20 to 30 hours of play.

Along with VR support, Retooled will also add new features like an improved objective system, checkpoints for bigger levels and a revised narrative. It’s also launching at a lower price of $12.99 and comes with digital artbook and soundtrack DLC for free. The original version of the game, has, however, been removed from the Steam store.

It’s one of a number of VR games released by Wales Interactive over the past few years, though the studio doesn’t have the greatest track record. We thought Don’t Knock Twice was a by the numbers horror game, for example. Soul Axiom itself wasn’t particularly well received when it first launched, though hopefully the improvements added in Retooled will go a long way to fix any issues.

Soul Axiom Retooled will support the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Valve Index and Windows Mixed Reality headsets when it launches on Steam on February 27. That’s next week! Will you be picking the game up? Let us know in the comments below.