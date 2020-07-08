Soul Scathe Is A Procedural RPG Dungeon Crawler Hitting PC VR This Week

Soul Scathe is an upcoming procedurally generated VR dungeon crawler for PC VR headsets from Bluelight Construct that’s due out this week on July 10th on Steam Early Access.

We first heard about Soul Scathe a year and a half ago, but development has been pretty quiet ever since. Originally slated for last week, Soul Scathe got a last-minute delay due to the Steam Summer sale presumably harming chances of the game being as visible to VR users. That makes sense, the Steam store is more likely to promote deals to users based on the algorithm over new releases.

The core of what makes Soul Scathe tick is the procedurally generated dungeons. As you venture into the dangerous constructs, you’ll uncover new secrets, find precious loot, and discover more each time using the reactive melee system and interactive rune-drawing powered magic. Don’t expect anything quite on the level of Blade & Sorcery in terms of physics and reactivity, but it sounds at least more advanced than just waggling your motion controller in the air.

Other details are light at the moment, but you will be able to level up and progress in Soul Scathe as well with lots of plans to add more content after it hits Early Access. The developer is planning to stay in Early Access for at least 6 months, potentially a full year, to incorporate player feedback in terms of new weapons, spells, combat mechanics, and enemies.

The final version of the game will include more types of dungeons, more content, an endless mode, puzzles during dungeons, and an alchemy system. There is a “strong possibility” the price will increase by the time it exist Early Access as well.

Keep an eye out here on UploadVR for our thoughts on Soul Scathe once we get the chance to play it for ourselves. Let us know what you think down in the comments below!