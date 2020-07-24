Watch: New Trailer For Space Channel 5 Hatsune Miku DLC, Releases July 27

A new trailer landed for the upcoming Hatsune Miku DLC, coming very soon to Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash.

The DLC pack, officially called the “Space 39 Miku Pack”, is a collaboration with the virtual pop star Hatsune Mike. It will take players “to a stage where you can dance with Ulala and Hatsune Miku, but also allow you to change the looks and outfit to the Hatsune Miku version of Ulala.”

Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash was the first game in the franchise in 18 years, and we were excited that the return would be exclusive to PSVR. However, in his review Jamie found the end product quite disappointing. You can read the full review for a better breakdown, but here’s an excerpt:

Developer Grounding seems painfully aware of the risks of dancing around in VR (and the way your PSVR can slide around on your head). It’s an understandable concern, but one that casts a long shadow over Space Channel 5 VR … It’s a softer, less calculated version of the game without any of the original’s immediacy and, to boot, an alarming lack of things to do. Space Channel 5 VR should have been a glorious return to form, but this cult hit series can’t keep up with the beat set by its competitors. The surprisingly brief campaign coasts on by without ever pushing your skills and, once it’s over, there’s very little else to do. Ulala and co are long overdue a return to the main stage, but this isn’t it.

The Hatsune Miku DLC pack will release next week on July 27.

