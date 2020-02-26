Space Channel 5 VR Is Out Now With A Free Demo On PSVR, Plus New DLC Details

Space Channel 5 VR (or, if you prefer the stacked full name, Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash!) is now available for PlayStation VR, with a 10% discount for launch. Plus, we’ve got some little tidbits of news for upcoming DLC.

We recently received a new trailer ahead of the game’s launch, and now it’s finally available on the PlayStation Store for $39.99. However, for a limited time the game is also 10% off to celebrate launch, so it comes down to around $35.99. You’ll be able to play through a Story Mode, as well as Arcade and Trial modes, and you’ll be able to keep track of how many calories you burn while playing.

In a press release, developers Grounding Inc. revealed that DLC, to be released at an undisclosed later date, will feature “a collaboration with the legendary virtual pop star Hatsune Miku, who is appearing at Coachella this year.” The DLC allows players to dance with both Ulala and Hastune Miku, with more details to follow “at a later date.”

Not only that, but there’s also a free demo of the game if you want to try before you buy. You can find that here.

We went hands on with the game back in April of last year and had a great time: “The original Space Channel 5 was fun in its own right, but the inclusion of VR takes things to a whole new level. You’re still listening for the call of Ulala and the in-game bell that tells you when to move, but thanks to VR, everything feels way more engaging as you play.”

Space Channel 5 VR is also supposedly launching on PC VR and the Oculus Quest eventually, but we don’t have any confirmed release windows beyond ‘coming soon’.

Will you be picking it up on PSVR? Let us know in the comments.