Space Channel 5 VR Hits PSVR This Month, Quest & PC Later

Space Channel 5 VR, the newest entry in the cult hit rhythm action series, comes to PSVR in a few short weeks.

The game’s website confirms that the console version of the game launches in the Americas on February 25 2020 for $39.99. It’ll launch in Europe and other territories on February 26. However, the game’s website still lists the promised Oculus Quest and PC VR versions as ‘Coming Soon’, so we’d guess there’s a bit of an exclusivity window going on.

A new trailer for the game has just been released, too. It shows us some new environments and characters.

Space Channel 5 VR is the first new game in the series since 2002’s Space Channel 5: Part 2. In the series, you fend off invading aliens by dancing to the beat. The series built up something of a cult following over the past two decades, so it’s great to see its return. The VR game remixes content from the original title only now you’ll be fully embodying a character and making the dance moves yourself.

The game comes with a Story Mode as well as Arcade and Trial modes. You’ll also be able to keep track of how many calories you’ve burned while playing and there’s even a Viewing mode to watch the story through again from a third-person view without playing.

That calorie counter is particularly interesting given that Space Channel 5 VR is one of a growing number of titles in the VR fitness category. It’s great to see a game getting a native counter.

Will you be picking up Space Channel 5 VR? Let us know in the comments below!