New Space Station Home Environment Now Available For Oculus Quest

Facebook introduced a new virtual home environment for the Oculus Quest this week called ‘Space Station’. As you might have guessed from the title, the new environment transforms your Oculus Quest home into a futuristic space station looking down on a huge planet.

The Quest launched with only the original Quest ‘Dome’ environment, which is the default home and comes pre-installed on the device. Two more scenes were added late last year and began gradually rolling out to users from November. These two new environments were the Classic Home area, which featured the original Rift home, and a Winter Lodge environment, featuring a rustic, cozy cabin that looks down onto a snowy village.

The new Space Station setting should appear as an option to download in the Virtual Environment menu in your Oculus Quest settings. You might also be prompted to check it out via a promotional banner on the Quest welcome menu. If you can’t find the environment anywhere, then there’s a fair chance that Oculus is rolling it out gradually like previous editions, so you’ll just have to hang tight until it’s available for you.

While there’s only four official environments, it is possible to install custom community ones in place of the official options. Some of these are quite cool, such as Simpsons one that turns your Quest Home into the Simpsons’ living room. You can read our guide on how to install these environments here.

Are you a fan of the new Space Station environment? What settings would you like to see added in the future? Let us know in the comments below.