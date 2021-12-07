Spacefolk City Gets Christmas Update Today

A new update is available for Spacefolk City today, adding a few holiday touches and some Christmas decorations.

The update adds a new type of spacefolk citizen — the ‘Christmas Spacefolk’, pictured above — who ‘have a special ability to give other folks specific items that they want to fulfill one of their Happiness Hearts.’ There’s also a few new Christmas-themed items for decorating and some new snow.

Spacefolk City released in October this year and we gave it a ‘Good’ rating in our review. Here’s an excerpt:

With some lovely visuals and straightforward mechanics, Moon Mode’s made excellent use of spatial gameplay in a manner only VR could achieve. Creating new settlements is entertaining and while there’s not much here for genre veterans, it’s worth remembering who Spacefolk City’s targeting.

As we said in our full review, city builder games aren’t common in VR but Spacefolk City makes a good case for how the genre can work well in a new medium.

That’s convenient too, given we’re about to see a few more city builders on the platform next year. Little Cities was announced for Quest back in October, coming in 2022, and we gave you a look at a couple of minutes of gameplay in our recent UploadVR Winter Showcase.

Likewise, another city builder made its debut at the Winter Showcase — Cities VR, a spin-off of the mainline Cities: Skylines game coming to Quest 2.

The Spacefolk City Christmas update is available now on Quest and PC VR via Steam. You can read our full review here.