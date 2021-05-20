Spaceteam VR Nearing Release On PSVR, Getting Cross-Play With Non-VR Version

Cooperative Innovations’ Spaceteam VR is celebrating its first anniversary tomorrow, and there’s plenty of updates to share.

Firstly, the game’s PSVR version is entering the final stages of development. No date yet, but this has been a long time coming, so hopefully it’s not too far off.

There’s also a non-VR version of the game coming called Spaceteam The Second Dimension. Crucially, this version of the game will support cross-play with the VR version, so it should help add to online player counts. You can sign up for a beta for this version of the game right now.

Finally, the VR version of the game is getting support for LIV this weekend, and is running an anniversary event. Starting on May 21 you can log in and get a new avatar for the game (seen below), with more to unlock. More unlockables will also be available until May 24.

We really enjoyed Spaceteam when it launched last year. “Spaceteam VR is a proven formula on an unproven platform, which makes it a pretty fascinating experiment,” we said in our 4/5 review. “Inevitably, some of the same-room companionship is lost in the transition from physical to virtual, but not nearly as much as you might think, and thoughtful additions made possible by headsets go a good way to making up for it.”

Will you be checking out Spaceteam’s latest updates? Let us know in the comments below!