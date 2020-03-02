Spaceteam VR Reveals Local Co-Op Mode With Smartphones/Tablets

Cooperative Innovations is living up to its name with the upcoming Spaceteam VR. Alongside the main multiplayer mode for up to six VR users, people with smartphones and tablets can join in on the fun too.

With this feature, players can use an app to join in with a VR player’s game. They’ll be represented as robots, but the core of the game will remain the same; keep your ship functioning as you hurtle through space by yelling out commands to others to follow and listening out for orders relating to yourself. As you can probably imagine, chaos quickly ensues.

The smartphone and tablet version was, of course, how the original version of Spaceteam was played. The VR version adds in a bunch of new features like interactive commands to repair terminals and customizable avatars.

Any mix of VR and mobile players can fill out a six-player game, giving Spaceteam an interesting versatility for party play in VR. Plus, the Oculus Quest and PC VR versions of the game will all support cross-play, as will a PSVR version that will launch soon after the original editions.

Spaceteam just had a showing at PAX East in Boston, where it was the final game showcased in the Omegathon livestream. Nearly 40 minutes of gameplay is below.

The game’s coming soon to PC VR and Quest, so keep an eye out. It’s also due for showings at SXSW, EGX Rezzed and Insomnia 66 later this year.

Will you be checking out Spaceteam VR at launch? Let us know in the comments below!