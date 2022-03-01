Free New Quest VR Movie Takes You On Real-Life Spacewalk

VR video studio Felix & Paul’s latest effort is here, and it lets you take a real-life spacewalk.

Spacewalkers is part of the Space Explorers: The ISS Experience and features 10 minutes of footage captured from cameras sent up to the International Space Station in 2021. You’ll experience a full, 3D 360 degree video that lets you gaze out into the darkness of space or admire Earth below.

Currently, there are three ways to experience Spacewalkers, and they’re both through Quest and both free. Firstly you can jump into the Oculus TV experience, which offers the full piece in its highest quality. You can also jump into Horizon Venues to experience it with others. Finally, you’ll find it in the native Space Explorers app that’s out now on Quest.

We tried the experience for ourselves and it’s a pretty eye-opening piece. Though there have been plenty of VR experiences focussing on the ISS, this captures it at a fidelity we haven’t seen before. It’s definitely worth a watch if you have 10 minutes spare.

This isn’t the only notable Oculus TV video to be landing on Quest this month. Later this week, Free Solo star Alex Honnold will make his VR debut in the first of a two-part series called The Soloist, which takes viewers on some huge climbs. Elsewhere, episodes one through three of the ISS Experience are available now for Quest through the Space Explorers app, while episode four is still on the way.

The series won an Emmy in September last year for Outstanding Interactive Program. It is also the largest production ever film in space, shot over two years with eight astronauts living aboard the International Space Station.

Are you going to be checking out Spacewalk? Let us know in the comments below!