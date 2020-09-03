Spatial Now Available On Oculus Quest Store, New Features Added

Remote work and collaboration app Spatial is now available on the Oculus Quest store, after an early access testing period launched earlier this year.

Spatial offers cross-device colocation and remote work capabilities, allowing distant teams to work on projects together in a shared space using VR. Back in May, Spatial launched a test version of the app that users could download on their Quest if they signed up for access via its website.

Now, after a few months of testing, Spatial goes into full release on the Oculus Store with some new additions that bolster its feature-set. The launch version of the app now includes integration with Google Docs, Figma and Slack, allowing you to import documents or channels right into your Spatial workplace. There’s also a new whiteboard tool that allows users to take digital notes in real-time, and display and arrange live web pages.

Video conference feed support has been increased to up to 20+ users, who can join through the Spatial web app, with up to an additional 30 users in headsets. Spatial claims there is no loss in performance when operating within these limits.

The app also now also supports the Quest’s controller-free hand tracking, which will no doubt increase the immersion and expression available to remote teams. Particle effects are enabled for actions like clapping, high fives and fist-bumping, so your team can celebrate in style. Spatial also notes that text readability has been ‘vastly improved’, particularly across shared screens and web pages.

Spatial is available to download on the Oculus Store for Quest now, but is also available across many other devices including Nreal, Magic Leap, HoloLens, PC and mobile. There’s a free and pro version available, the latter of which gives you unlimited storage in your rooms.