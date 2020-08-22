Spider-Man-In-Space VR Game Yupitergrad Launches Next Week

Gamedust’s intriguing VR swing-em-up, Yupitergrad, is just around the corner on PC.

The game arrives on PC VR headsets on August 27th. You’ll be able to find it on SteamVR, the Oculus Store and Viveport for $14.99.

Yupitergrad is a first-person swinging game that essentially casts you as Spider-Man in space. Well, it would if Spider-Man were actually a Russian cosmonaut at least. Using a pair of suction cups you can fire onto any surface, you’ll swing through over 50 levels, avoiding threats and overcoming obstacles. Check out the first trailer in the footage below.

The game caught our attention a few weeks back thanks to its unique premise and gorgeous visuals. It carries a striking cel-shaded art style, set to the unusual backdrop of a Jupiter space base that quickly turns into a hostile environment you’ll be fighting (or swinging) to survive in. Gamedust says the game isn’t giving test users VR motion sickness, though we’ll be interested to see exactly how it’s pulling that off when the game arrives. It certainly looks like it could turn our stomachs upside down.

It also helps that it comes from a solid developer; Gamedust was behind the likes of Neverout and Overflight. We’re hoping that this one delivers some solid platforming thrills, then.

Following PC VR launch, Yupitergrad is also planned for Oculus Quest and PSVR, but no word yet on when those versions might arrive.