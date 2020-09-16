Splinter Cell VR, Assassin’s Creed VR Games Confirmed For Oculus

Just over a year on from the initial rumors, Ubisoft confirmed it’s making Splinter Cell VR and Assassin’s Creed VR games for Oculus devices.

The news comes as part of the Facebook Connect developer event today. Elizabeth Loverso, VP of Product Development at Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment joined the stream to confirm the games are in the works and are all-new entries in both series. Red Storm is leading development in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf and Ubisoft Mumbai. Check out the announcement art below.

Details such as release dates and specifically which headsets the games are in the works for is currently unconfirmed. Facebook declined to provide further details, though it did also announce the Oculus Quest 2 today. You’d think they might be related.

Both series have a lot of potential for VR adaptation. Splinter Cell is a stealth series that started out back in 2002. Players take on the role of Sam Fisher, an elite agent that sneaks through the shadows and uses state of the art equipment to slip by undetected. There hasn’t been a mainline entry in the series since 2013.

Assassin’s Creed, meanwhile, started out in 2007 and has since become one of the biggest franchises in gaming. Players visit different eras of history and become one of an elite group of assassins that fight a historic war with a group known as the Templars. It’s not clear in which era this latest version will take place, though the upcoming Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will explore the Viking invasion of England.

Ubisoft already has a lot of experience developing and publishing VR games. Since 2016, it’s released titles like Space Junkies and Eagle Flight. Red Storm itself was behind VR launch title, Werewolves Within, and the excellent co-op game, Star Trek: Bridge Crew.

Will you be picking up Splinter Cell VR and/or Assassin’s Creed VR? Let us know in the comments below! We’ll have much more to come from Facebook Connect so stay tuned here and on our Youtube channel.