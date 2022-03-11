Tactical FPS The Patcher Hosts Second Open Beta On Steam

The Patcher’s second open beta test is underway on Steam following a successful Kickstarter campaign.

The Patcher is a multiplayer action VR game featuring large-scale shooting battles and tactical elements utilizing weapons and skills in PvE, PvP, or even PvPvE situations.

With a storyline where arch-rival factions, Junkmol and Skymagg, fight over their ideology in a post-apocalyptic world, The Patcher open beta offers three different game modes: Deathmatch, Boss Raid, and Battlefield.

Deathmatch is a 4v4 PvP game mode. Players can join either the Junkmol or Skymagg faction to battle against each other. Battlefield lets players hunt a wide variety of monsters and obtain rare items for enhancing weapons, and players can practice with their weapons while waiting for the Boss Raid or Deathmatch queue.

One of the main features of The Patcher is the Boss Raid mode, a large-scale combat mode in 4v4 with PvPvE. Both camps clash with each other while the giant boss Tantalus is in the center attacking both sides. Accordingly, new tactics and strategies are essential due to the unique circumstances.

Last June, The Patcher was featured on Steam Next Fest, and the first open beta took place later in 2021. For this beta, notable additions include:

New Boss Raid mode: A large-scale combat mode in 4 vs.4, PvPvE

New skills: ‘Execution’ & ‘Dash’

New weapon items and mastery system

The second open beta period will also see double experience points earned by players as well as bonuses for those who reach level 10 in the game. More information is available on the Steam community post for the event.

The full launch plan for The Patcher from Pixelity Games Inc. is planned for announcement later this year. You can join their Discord channel to get the latest news and find other players.

This is sponsored content which has been provided by Pixelity Games.