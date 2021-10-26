Sponsored: VIVEPORT Infinity’s VR Titles for this Halloween

VIVEPORT Infinity allows you to enjoy all the virtual reality content you want. It’s the only place in which you can subscribe to play all the games, apps, and virtual videos you can handle, and it works for all the major VR headsets. From big hits to indie gems, there’s an endless amount of experiences for you to dive into.

This year, we have a special Halloween offering for those who come to VIVEPORT. New annual subscribers will receive The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners and Everslaught to keep forever. New monthly subscribers will receive Arizona Sunshine while everyone will have access to the entire library of VIVEPORT Infinity content.



Sign up for the 2021 Halloween Deal before November 4 (PT) and you will be entered to win our Halloween-exclusive Box. There are only 20 winners so best of luck to all those who enter.

Here’s a sneaky preview of what VR content we have in store this Halloween:

Everslaught

Traverse an ancient city with randomly generated dungeons, discover rare loot, upgrade your gear, level up your skills and engage in visceral combat with completely unrestricted VR movement and combat.

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Saints & Sinners is a game unlike any other in The Walking Dead universe. Every challenge you face and decision you make is driven by YOU. Fight the undead, scavenge through the flooded ruins of New Orleans, and face gut-wrenching choices for you and the other survivors. Live The Walking Dead.

Arizona Sunshine

Built exclusively for VR, Arizona Sunshine® puts you and up to 3 fellow survivors in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. Survive solo or in co-op, handle weapons with real-life movements, and explore a post-apocalyptic world in VR. Putting the undead back to rest is more thrilling than ever before.

Phasmophobia

Paranormal activity is on the rise and it’s up to you and your team to use all the ghost hunting equipment at your disposal in order to gather as much evidence as you can.

Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife

You died in a mysterious seance and have become a Wraith, one of the restless undead. In this VR horror game, use your supernatural abilities to solve the mystery behind your death. But beware of the sinister Spectres lurking in the shadows…

SURV1V3

Forget what you have played so far, SURV1V3 is a unique realistic zombie survival fps game expressly designed for VIRTUAL REALITY that will let you test your survival skills. Play the thrilling story in single mode or coop with your friends (up to 4 players) and survive the apocalypse!

Forewarned

Gear up and delve deep into ancient Egyptian ruins with your team of fellow archaeologists. Investigate the phenomena around you, collect treasure, discover lore, and survive the evil that lurks within.

