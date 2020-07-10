EA Clarifies Star Wars: Squadrons HOTAS Support Is Currently PC Only

An EA Community Manager clarified today that HOTAS support on the upcoming multiplayer space combat game Star Wars: Squadrons is only confirmed for PC at the moment, and that the team has “nothing to share” regarding support on other platforms like PS4 or Xbox.

Star Wars: Squadrons is an upcoming first-person space combat game set in the Star Wars universe, featuring multiplayer game modes and a singleplayer campaign. It will be available on PC and consoles, with Valve Index, Oculus Rift and HTC Vive support on PC and PSVR support on PS4.

We also learned that alongside controller and joystick support, the game would have HOTAS (hands on throttle-and-stick) support at launch as well. However, recent comments from EA clarified that HOTAS support is currently PC-only, and that the team has no further comment on HOTAS support on console. Here’s the full comment from Reddit:

“To clarify, right now we’ve only confirmed HOTAS support on PC. We have nothing to share beyond that at this time, but I’ve raised that feedback to the team. Sorry for any confusion! We’ll keep you posted.”

For those looking to get the most immersive experience possible while playing Squadrons in VR, a HOTAS setup is definitely the way to go. However, these recent comments indicate that this will only be an on option for PC VR players. For those who planned on joining the fight in PSVR, it seems likely that you’ll be stuck using a DualShock 4 right now. Hopefully that will change before release on October 2nd, though.

