Squid Game Coming To Sandbox VR Locations In Late 2023

Sandbox VR is creating a location-based Squid Game VR experience with Netflix, which arrives in late 2023.

Best known for creating full-body VR experiences based on brands like Star Trek: Discovery Away Mission, Netflix’s popular series is the next Sandbox VR adaptation. Released in September 2021, Squid Game quickly became the streaming platform’s most-watched TV series, amassing 1.65 billion viewing hours across 142 million households. With a second season releasing later this year, it’s little surprise to see Netflix partner with Sandbox VR for an official adaptation.

“What could be a more perfect fit than Squid Game, the most widely shared and discussed television series of the past years,” states Sandbox VR CEO Steve Zhao in a prepared statement. “It’s an amazing opportunity to partner with Netflix to provide these fans the chance to transport themselves into the world of the show.”

I'm thrilled to announce Squid Game will be coming to @SandboxVR later this year! To be able to work on one of the world's top brands is incredibly humbling. Big thanks goes out to the Netflix Live Experiences team for their trust in us. pic.twitter.com/DFxxJ6DxR3 — Steve Zhao (@zhaosaurus) February 8, 2023

While it’s unknown which specific Squid Game challenges are being adapted for the upcoming experience, Sandbox released this official description:

Players are transported to iconic Squid Game locations, where they become contestants in a variety of pulse-pounding challenges inspired by the Netflix series and compete against each other to be the last one standing. After each game session, players will receive personalized highlight videos capturing their in-game reactions and recapping how their very own Squid Game story unfolded.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Squid Game in VR, though it’s the first official attempt so far. Back in October 2021, developer Soaring Roc released a multiplayer take on the famous ‘Red Light, Green Light‘ challenge for Quest. That involved racing to the finish line during a green light by holding the controller triggers and waving your hands, though if you’re caught moving when the light turns red, you’ll be shot and forced to restart.

The Sandbox VR x Squid Game virtual reality experience opens in late 2023, and Sandbox operates in over 30 worldwide locations.