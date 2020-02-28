Standalone Headsets With PC Power, Crazy New Horror Games & Win Freediver! – VRecap

It’s a frightening edition of the VRecap this week, with not one but two new VR horror games to talk about.

We’re not even half a year past Halloween, but Lies Beneath and Cosmophobia already have us in a spooky mood. The former is a new Oculus Studios project from Drifter Entertainment, while the latter is the latest from Dreadhalls studio, White Door Games. Both look so scary we’re not sure we’ll even have to guts to play them.

Elsewhere in the news, we’re talking about Facebook’s acquisition of Sanzaru Games, the maker of Asgard’s Wrath. They join Beat Games in the company’s growing list of owned studios. And then there’s time to touch on Qualcomm’s new VR reference design which does lots of exciting new techy stuff… in headsets you probably won’t see anytime soon.

As for releases, we take a look at Freediver: Triton Down and Space Channel 5 VR: Kinda Funky News Flash. Yep, you read that right, the first Space Channel 5 game in a really, really long time!

Okay, that’s all from us; we’ve got to run off to pull out of GDC. We’ll see you next week!