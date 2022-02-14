Star Trek: Bridge Crew Delisted On Quest, Oculus & Steam

Star Trek: Bridge Crew has been delisted across multiple storefronts, with the few remaining platforms likely to follow.

The game, which was previously available for PC VR, PSVR and Quest headsets, is no longer available for purchase on the Oculus Store (for both PC and Quest) and on Steam. It is still available in select regions on the PlayStation Store for PSVR, while the PC VR version is seemingly still available to purchase through Ubisoft.

No reasoning or announcement has been made to explain why it’s being delisted, but given the game involves licensing arrangements to use the Star Trek brand, it’s very likely that the license is now expired. This often happens with games based on other popular properties, like older Marvel titles. In fact, Rift-exclusive Marvel: Powers United VR suffered the same fate in 2020.

When visiting the store pages for Bridge Crew on Oculus for PC and Quest, the game is still visible but not available to purchase. The Steam page for the PC VR version of the game is the same, however it is accompanied by a small message reading “At the request of the publisher, Star Trek: Bridge Crew is no longer available for sale on Steam.”

While the game remains on sale on the PlayStation Store for PSVR and through Ubisoft for PC VR, it seems unlikely that those versions of the game will remain available indefinitely while the others are delisted.

Generally, when a game is delisted those who own the game are still able to access it and may remain unaffected so they can play the game in its existing state, with no future updates. That said, Bridge Crew is primarily meant to be played online with others even though it does have a single-player mode. Therefore, purchasing the game at this point could be a risk since we don’t know if the multiplayer portion of the game will remain operable and for how long. We’re reaching out to Ubisoft to ask about its plan for the multiplayer services in Bridge Crew. We’ll update this post if we hear back.

At the time of writing, Star Trek: Bridge Crew is available on the PlayStation Store for PSVR and Ubisoft for PC VR.

This post was updated from its original version with a different purchasing recommendation for Star Trek: Bridge Crew in the penultimate paragraph.