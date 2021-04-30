Star Wars Day Sale Sees Discounted Games Across VR Platforms

Several Star Wars VR titles are discounted across a variety of VR platforms to celebrate Star Wars Day, May the 4th.

For those living under a rock, Star Wars Day falls on May the 4th (a play on the classic Star Wars line – may the force be with you) and Star Wars games are discounted across several platforms to celebrate.

You can see a full list of discounts over on the Star Wars blog, but we’ll highlight the VR discounts below.

The largest item on the list by far is the Star Wars Day bundle for Oculus Quest. Available on the Oculus Store, the bundle includes all five Star Wars experiences available on Quest – Vader Immortal: Episodes 1-3, Star Wars Pinball VR and Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge.

Be on the lookout for the Star Wars Day pack. It includes all 5 Star Wars VR experiences, dropping soon.#StarWarsDay #MayThe4thBeWithYou https://t.co/1oTFCd4FlE — Oculus (@oculus) April 29, 2021

The bundle goes on sale from May 1 and will be available until May 5. However at the time of writing, the price of the bundle and the associated discount is not visible on the Oculus Store. It does note that the bundle will adopt a dynamic pricing model, adjusting to account for games in the bundle that the user might already own.

Meanwhile PC VR players will be able to get Star Wars Squadrons at a discount of 50% on their platform of choice, with sales across Steam, Epic Games Store and Origin.

Squadrons is also discounted 50% on the PlayStation Store for PS4, so PSVR players will have until May 12th to take advantage of that offer. If space dogfighting isn’t your style, then PSVR players will also be able to grab a bundle of all three episodes of Vader Immortal for 50% off until May 12 as well, as part of PlayStation’s Games Under 20 sale.

What will you be picking up in the sales? Let us know in the comments.