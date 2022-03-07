Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2 VR Fan Remake Looks Amazing

A fan is remaking seminal Star Wars game, Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, in VR and it already looks pretty promising.

Updates on the project from Guido Mariano are being shared over on Twitter, including the below look at the lightsaber melting effect seen when you hold the blade up against a surface. The original Jedi Outcast used this to great effect, giving you a sense of just how dangerous the weapon was.

There’s also some very early grey box demos below, complete with Stormtroopers and their rifles. Marino also has a Patreon subscription setup for anyone that wants to follow the project.

Jedi Knight 2 is best known for being one of the first Star Wars games to deliver convincing, visceral Star Wars combat, casting players as a mercenary turned Jedi named Kyle Katarn, and set after the events of the original movies. It was much a first-person shooter as anything else, though, with players also able to wield pistols and rifles as they took the fight to the remnants of the Empire.

Funnily enough there’s also a VR remake of Star Wars: Dark Forces in the works, which was the first time players met Katarn. Jedi Knight 2 is technically a second sequel to that game, with the first Jedi Knight (which is also great!) being labelled as Dark Forces 2.

There’s plenty of Star Wars VR fan projects on the way, then. Hopefully we’re not far off from what’s next from Vader Immortal and Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge developer, ILMxLAB, too.