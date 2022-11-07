Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast Campaign Launches For Quest

Team Beef released to Patreon backers a Quest port of Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast.

Jedi Outcast originally released in 2002 and features a range of Star Wars weapons including lightsabers and force powers. The “in-development” full single-player campaign update is available now via the Team Beef Patreon page with some footage teasing the gameplay on Simon “Dr Beef” Brown’s Twitter account. The “JKQuest” port, like all of Team Beef’s ports, requires that you purchase the full game and then sideload its main files onto a Quest headset alongside the mod. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is sold for $9.99 on Steam while Team Beef makes access to “in-development versions of ports” available to Patreon supporters for roughly $6.50 per month.

Team Beef is the group behind a series of high quality VR ports of classic PC games that make the titles playable in completely standalone VR on Quest headsets. Previous releases mentioned on the Patreon page include Half-Life port Lambda1VR, Quake 1, 2, and 3, the original Doom game, Return To Castle Wolfenstein, and even Doom 3.

Brown noted that once the port is complete it’ll be made available to everyone on SideQuest. He also teased that while only Meta Quest is supported at this time “additional headset support will be tackled in the future (not necessarily limited to standalone devices).”