Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy VR Port Nears Release On Quest & Pico

Team Beef confirmed its Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy port on Quest and Pico will soon launch for Patreon backers.

Confirming its plans through Grant “BaggyG” Bagwell’s Twitter, Team Beef revealed a development build for Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy’s VR mod is expected to launch for Patreon backers “over the next month or so.” Playable on Quest and Pico, that’s being developed concurrently with Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, and both are called “JKQuest” ports. However, Team Beef explains that Jedi Academy presents different development challenges to Jedi Outcast, citing dual-wielding sabers and Jedi Academy’s initial lack of first-person gameplay.

Team Beef 2023 Plans / Current and Future Project Overview / First Patreon vote for next VR Project open Friday morning until Sunday 9PM CET for patrons of any tier. #TeamBeef @DrBeef @neitey @Flat2VR Current vote suggestions: https://t.co/aTTKK8UOxc pic.twitter.com/olHCD3oJZI — Grant Bagwell (BaggyG – Team Beef) (@grantjbagwell) January 9, 2023

As for Jedi Outcast, Team Beef’s VR mod — not to be confused with the separate Jedi Outcast fan remake — released as an “in-development” build to Patreon backers last November. Playable on Quest 2, Quest Pro and Pico 4, the group confirmed it isn’t ready for public release yet, stating there’s “a few things to fix and new functionality to be added.” A ‘Companion App’ is also planned for mod downloads and auto-installation. Like with all Team Beef mods, you’ll need to purchase the full game and sideload it with the mod onto a Quest or Pico headset. For Jedi Outcast and Jedi Academy, both are currently available on Steam for $9.99.

Team Beef’s best known for porting classic PC games to VR. Alongside Star Wars, we’ve previously seen them tackling Half-Life port Lambda1VR, the Quake series, Return To Castle Wolfenstein, and more. Alongside project updates for the Doom 3 DLCs, RazeXR, and WrathQuest, Team Beef closed this update by announcing a vote on its next VR project, for which it’s currently taking suggestions via Trello. That vote’s open to patrons from January 13-15.