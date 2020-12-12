Star Wars: Squadrons B-Wing And TIE Defender Free DLC Now Live

The free Star Wars: Squadrons DLC update that includes the B-Wing, TIE Defender, and custom matches is now live for all platforms.

Star Wars: Squadrons Free DLC v4.0

Last month Star Wars: Squadrons received its first batch of free holiday DLC with the introduction of a new map used in both dogfighting and fleet battle modes, as well as new component options for ships. Now just yesterday, the second big piece of free DLC is out on all platforms.

We haven’t had a chance to try out the new ships yet, but the B-Wing was always a fan favorite that felt like it was missing from the start. It’s got a unique vertical design and a “gyro” cockpit according to the announcement. The B-Wing is a second bomber class ship for the Republic and the TIE Defender is a second fighter class ship for the empire.

Back when Star Wars: Squadrons released, EA Motive told us that they did not have plans for any DLC at all, but a month later and those plans had already changed. There’s no signs of whether or not more DLC is coming next year or not, but the game seems popular enough that there would certainly be a market if they decided to release more — even if it was paid.

There are still more starships they could add, plenty of new maps, they could even add onto the campaign with new side stories. The sky’s the limit here, so hopefully they keep working on it.

Let us know what you think of the new ships if you’ve had a chance to try them out!