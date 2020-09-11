Star Wars: Squadrons Goes Gold, Just Under A Month Before Release

Strap in pilots — Star Wars Squadrons has gone gold, just under a month before release.

The game is set to release on October 2nd, so this is a pretty standard time-frame for a high profile release to go gold before launch. For those not in the know, “going gold” is the point at which a game is ‘finished’ and the physical copies of the game begin production.

Back in the days of offline gaming, the term held a bit more significance as patches weren’t a thing, so what shipped on the physical disc was what you got. Nowadays, a game still goes gold but the development team will almost always continue iterating on the game up until and after launch — hence why almost all games these days have a day one patch.

Nonetheless, going gold is a significant milestone for Star Wars: Squadrons. The game is a first-person space-combat shooter with a full single-player campaign, solo skirmish modes with bots, co-op options, and full-blown PvP dogfighting all set within the Star Wars universe.

Star Wars: Squadrons is slated for release on PC, Xbox One and PS4, with VR support for PSVR and all major PC VR headsets. There won’t be a standalone version for Oculus Quest, but it will be playable through Oculus Link if you have a VR-ready PC.

The most recent look we got at Squadrons was at the end of last month, as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live event, which featured a brief but tasty look at some VR gameplay in the Gamescom trailer. We couldn’t be more excited to get our hands on an X-Wing throttle in VR next month.

