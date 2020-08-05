EA Explains Why Star Wars: Squadrons’ Price Is $40

Set for release in early October, Star Wars: Squadrons is one of the biggest VR games of the year, but it’s one of publisher EA’s more budget-priced titles, coming in at $40. Why is that?

The publisher touched on the question at its quarterly financial conference call last week, as reported by twinfinite. Asked about the pricing, EA chief financial officer Blake Jorgensen reasoned that, while the game is smaller than many of EA’s other traditional games, the company made the call to allow as many people as possible to play the title.

“Games all have different scale and most of our games right now have huge scale,” Jorgensen said. “We designed this game to really focus on what we heard from consumers which is one of the greatest fantasies, to be able to fly an X-Wing or a TIE-Fighter and be in a dogfight.

“So it doesn’t have the breadth of some of our games, but it is still an incredible game. That’s why we choose to price it at a slightly lower level. To also allow access to as many people as possible who have that Star Wars fantasy.”

Squadrons’ VR support is optional, don’t forget, so while it might be huge for a VR title, it’s still pretty small by a normal games’ standards. On top of that the game won’t have any microtransactions, a feature EA has become somewhat infamous for in previous Star Wars games.

Squadrons releases on October 2nd with support for PSVR on PS4 and PC VR headsets on PC. Here’s everything we know about the game at this point in time.