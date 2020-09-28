New Details On Star Wars: Squadrons Progression, Ranked System

There’s only a few days until the release of Star Wars: Squadrons, and we have some new details on the game’s progression system and its version of competitive ranked matches.

The game will feature a couple of different systems –– Levels, Operations, Ranks, and Challenges.

Levels will work just like most other games — doing almost anything will give you experience, which gradually levels you up. You’ll unlock Requisition points for the first 40 levels, which can be used to unlock new ship components. The goal is not to make you more powerful as you level up, but provide you with more options — once you hit level 40, you’ll have the points to unlock every available component.

Challenges will take two forms — Daily and Operation Challenges. The former will be simple objectives that rotate daily while the latter will be tied to the game’s Operations.

Operations in Squadrons will be similar to what other games call a season. Each 8-week Operation cycle will feature challenges that reward unique cosmetics and will also be tied to your Fleet Battles rank.

The Operation cycle will be Squadrons equivalent of a competitive ranked season, with 6 ranks – from best to worst, Galactic Ace, Legend, Valiant, Hero, Hotshot, and Maverick. Each rank will also have tiers from I to V – for example, Valiant I, Valiant II, Valiant III and so on — and ranks will reset at the end of every 8-week operation cycle.

Doing well in your matches and completing the Daily and Operation Challenges will also grant you a currency called Glory, which can be used to purchase cosmetics for your ships. According to EA, there will not be any microtransactions in Star Wars: Squadrons.

Star Wars: Squadrons is set for release this Friday on October 2nd for Xbox, PC, and PS4, with support for PSVR and PC VR headsets.