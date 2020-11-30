Star Wars: Squadrons For PS4 Is Incredibly Cheap On Amazon Right Now

Have you been holding out on getting your A-wing on in Star Wars: Squadrons for PSVR or PC? Well, strap in, because an Amazon sale brings the game down drastically in price.

The Amazon sale brings the PS4 version of the game down to just $16.99, down a whopping 58% from the normal $39.99 full price. We’ve seen Squadrons for PC go down in price across the last couple of Steam sales, but this Amazon sale is probably the cheapest we’ve seen for the PS4 copy of the game so far.

Star Wars: Squadrons on PS4 supports play in traditional and VR modes, provided you have a PSVR headset. Thanks to backwards compatibility, this copy of the game will also be playable on PS5, including PSVR if you have the free camera adapter. It is a physical copy of the game though, so Digital Edition PS5 owners are out of luck.

Digital codes for the PC version of Squadrons are also on sale through Amazon, but not for quite the same astounding discount. PC players can nab a Steam or Origin code for $23.99, down 40% from $39.99.

Squadrons was one of the biggest VR releases of this year and we fell absolutely in love with the game while playing it for review. And whether you’re playing on PS4 or PC — VR or otherwise — we’ve got a list of the best HOTAS controller setups as well.

It was recently updated with some VR-specific fixes and improvements, along with a new multiplayer map, but we’re also looking forward to even more new content coming soon. EA originally had no plans for post-launch or DLC content. However, the game must have performed beyond it’s expectations as a new map and two new ships, including the B-Wing, were recently announced as part of upcoming free DLC.

Star Wars: Squadrons is available on Amazon for $16.99 for PS4 and $23.99 on PC.