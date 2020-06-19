Star Wars: Squadrons Everything You Need To Know – Release Date, VR Support, Gameplay Details, And More

Star Wars: Squadrons is shaping up to be the ultimate space combat fantasy for Star Wars fans and we’ve got all the details you need to know right here in one place. Everything from release date, gameplay details, game modes, supported controllers, and more are included in this guide.

What Is Star Wars: Squadrons?

Star Wars: Squadrons is an intense first-person view space-combat game set in the Star Wars universe that features both a single-player campaign and multiple multiplayer game modes. It is fully playable in VR. The vast majority of the game, other than cutscenes, takes place entirely in the cockpit of various iconic Star Wars ships.

What’s the Star Wars: Squadrons Release Date? Which platforms?

The game will release on October 2nd, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. On PC it will support all major headsets such as Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Valve Index plus PSVR support on PS4.

Will Star Wars: Squadrons Work On Oculus Quest?

No, at the time of this publication nothing has been said about Star Wars: Squadrons releasing on the Oculus Quest. However, with an existing PC VR copy of the game and a wired connection to a VR-capable PC it should work that way. Facebook declined to comment when we asked why the game is “Oculus Recommended” but every SteamVR game we’ve tried with a compatible PC and the Oculus Link USB wired connection to Quest has worked.

The Oculus Quest is an Android-powered VR system with a processing chip that’s extremely limited in what it can show by PC VR, and even PSVR, standards. So while we don’t know if Star Wars: Squadrons will ever run natively on the Quest in a completely standalone way, we expect it to work over Oculus LInk with a USB connection and probably over options like Virtual Desktop that are also likely to include some added latency.

How Can I Pre-Order Star Wars: Squadrons?

Star Wars: Squadrons will be $40 across all platforms and at this time there is no digital deluxe or collector’s edition available above that.

There are a handful of pre-order bonuses for Star Wars: Squadrons already depending on your platform. For PC, you can pre-order the game on Origin, through Steam, the Epic Games Store, or Amazon however we only know for sure that VR will be supported on the Steam version. We have not heard confirmation of VR support for the Origin or Epic versions of the game.

For consoles, you can pre-order from the Microsoft store for Xbox One, Best Buy or Amazon and soon on the PS Store for PS4 or right now on Amazon or Best Buy.

If you go the PC route and subscribe to EA Access and/or Origin Access Basic you can try the game for free for the first 10 hours at launch. You also get a 10% discount if you decide to buy it. And if you’re Origin Access Premiere, you can access the entire game for free.

If you decide to get the game early, here are the pre-order bonuses:

New Republic Recruit Flight Suit (Epic)

Imperial Ace Flight Suit (Epic)

New Republic Recruit Starfighter Skins (Rare)

Imperial Ace Starfighter Skins (Rare)

New Republic Recruit Decal (Common)

Imperial Ace Decal (Common)

What Are The System Requirements On PC To Play In VR?

Minimum with VR

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G

Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 480 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1060 or Equivalent

DirectX version: 11

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 30GB

Recommended with VR

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 3 3200G

Processor (Intel): Intel I7-7700

Memory: 16GB

Graphics Card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or Equivalent

Graphics Card (Nvidia): GeForce GTX 1070 or Equivalent

DirectX version: 11

Multiplayer Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Hard Drive Space: 30GB

Does It Have Full VR Support?

Yes, Star Wars: Squadrons will have complete VR support for the entirety of the game. All of the campaign, all multiplayer, and everything else is fully playable in VR on both PC VR headsets and PSVR for PS4. Even outside of VR, the game is only playable in first-person inside the cockpit.

Will There Be Cross-Play?

Yes, Star Wars: Squadrons has full cross-play across VR, non-VR, and all platforms. You can play multiplayer with friends on any supported platform regardless of whether they’re in VR or not.

What Advantages Do You Get In VR?

We haven’t played the game for ourselves yet, but based on footage, interviews, and past experience with VR cockpit games, there is certainly the possibility that skilled VR players will have an advantage over non-VR players.

For example, looking around in the cockpit, being able to lean, and look in a direction that your ship isn’t facing to track targets and be more aware of your surroundings could be crucial. Some ships will have more open cockpits than others, such as an X-Wing vs. a TIE Fighter, granting more visibility by by design.

Can You Disable The In-Game HUD And Just Use Your Cockpit Only?

Yes, according to Ian Frazier in an interview with GameSpot you can use only the instruments and information in the physical cockpit itself if you want. All of the same information is naturally integrated there and displays accurately in real-time.

What About Motion Controllers?

As far as we have seen there will not be any motion controller support. As of now the options are either gamepad, keyboard/mouse, or HOTAS for PC and for PSVR, it’s our understanding that it will be DualShock 4 / gamepad only.

Is The Cockpit Interactive?

No, from what we’ve gathered you will not be able to interact with the cockpit directly.

Will It Have Flight Stick Or HOTAS Support?

Yes, Star Wars: Squadrons will have flight stick and HOTAS support. More details on specifically supported sticks will become available closer to launch.

Which Trilogy / Era Is It Set During? Which Locations?

Star Wars: Squadrons is set immediately after the end of the original trilogy, just after the second Death Star was destroyed and the Battle for Endor is over. This puts it before the sequel trilogy. Ship designs and cockpit aesthetics are themed after the classic, original designs from the original trilogy of films.

Which Locations Are In Star Wars: Squadrons?

So far EA Motive have revealed six locations for Star Wars: Squadrons:

Yavin Prime, the base planet near the rebellion base on Yavin 4, a gas-giant planet that hosts a large Republic presence.

Esseles, Imperial planet with an icy ring that’s home to a listening post the Empire uses to spy on the Republic.

Nadiri Dockyards, a starship manufacturing facility the Republic defends at all costs from Empire attacks.

Sissubo, this planet is surrounded by the destroyed remnants of salvaged Imperial ships, parts of Project Starhawk, and is very risky to fly through from all the debris.

Galitan, a remote moon that was pulled apart into molten fragments floating throughout open space.

Zavian Abyss, hazardous space region filled with electrically-charged asteroids from a surrounding maelstrom.

What’s The Single-Player Campaign About?

Details are very scarce on the campaign in Star Wars: Squadrons, but we do know that it’s fully playable in VR. So far it looks like the story may center on the Republic’s development of Project Starhawk and the Empire trying to disrupt plans. You’ll play as both the Empire and the Republic during the campaign.

What Are The Multiplayer Modes in Star Wars: Squadrons?

So far EA have discussed two multiplayer modes: Dogfight and Fleet Battle. In Dogfight you’ll engage in 5v5 battles with respawns in space in your chosen starship trying to win for either the Empire or Republic. Basically Team Deathmatch. Fleet Battles will be the bigger, longer, and more involved game mode, hopefully similar to Capital Supremacy or Galactic Conquest from Battlefront 2. There will be a dogfight at the start, then the battles shifts to a more objective-oriented approach depending on which map you’re on.

Can Game Modes Be Played Solo Or In Co-Op?

Yes! All modes can be played solo with bots, co-op against bots, and even offline locally. It’s unclear if you can do one person in PSVR and the others outside of PSVR on PS4, but we assume not. Playing offline doesn’t yield the same level of rewards, but you do still get something for your effort.

Can You Play As The Empire And Republic?

Yes! Both sides are available in multiplayer and both sides are represented in the single-player campaign. The campaign switches between perspectives.

Which Republic Ships Are In Star Wars: Squadrons?

There are four Republic ships to choose from: X-Wing, A-Wing, Y-Wing, and U-Wing. Specific details on each are as follows:

X-Wing, the most balanced between firepower and defense and is the go-to “fighter” ship of the Republic. You can think of this as being similar to a base “assault” class in an FPS.

A-Wing, this is an “interceptor” class ships which are faster and more maneuverable than fighters.

U-Wing, this is the support class ship for the Republic, it can provide supplies and repairs to allies and also disrupt enemy systems to make them easier targets.

Y-Wing, these are the “bomber” ships for use against large enemy vessels in Fleet Assault.

Which Empire Ships Are In Star Wars: Squadrons?

There are four Empire ships to choose from: TIE Fighter, TIE Interceptor, TIE Reaper, and TIE Bomber. Specific details on each are as follows:

TIE Fighter, similar to an X-Wing, but a bit faster and no shields.

TIE Interceptor, similar to an A-Wing with even more speed and maneuverability.

TIE Reaper, this is usually used to transport troops but will take on the support role here.

TIE Bomber, similar to the Y-Wing for functionality.

What About Ship Cosmetic Customization?

As you progress through the game in the campaign and in multiplayer you rank up and earn two different types of currency that can be used to make cosmetic changes like paint and interior decorations. Full details on cosmetic options aren’t available yet.

Can I Choose Different Weapons And Upgrades?

The way you truly differentiate yourself in Star Wars: Squadrons from other ships in the same class as yours is by customizing the weapons. The currency you earn can also be used to change or upgrade your loadout with over 50 different components including alterations to flight speed, handling, and defensive stats. There are also different types of weapons as well.

What About Microtransactions Or Loot Boxes?

EA has confirmed that there will not be any microtransactions at all in Star Wars: Squadrons. You cannot spend real money on anything — once you buy the game you own it all and have to unlock everything through in-game progression. They’re not looking Squadrons as a “living game” and aren’t planning on a battle pass system.

For more details make sure and check out our coverage hub for all things Star Wars: Squadrons and keep an eye on the game’s official website for more.