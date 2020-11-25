Star Wars: Squadrons Adds VR Resolution Scaling, Better Skyboxes And More Performance Updates

If you’ve been struggling with Star Wars: Squadrons VR performance since launch last month, this might be the update to fix things for you.

Update 3.0 released today. We already knew this update would include a new map, Fostar Haven but it also brings with it a host of tweaks, some specifically for VR. Most notably, developer EA Motive has increased the resolution of skyboxes, which should hopefully offer a noticeable difference to the game’s visuals, and there’s also an option on PC to adjust VR resolution scaling.

“Players using high-resolution headsets (such as the Valve Index) should be able to enjoy higher frame rates without requiring the most powerful GPUs,” the patch notes explain. We’re sure this will come as good news to new HP Reverb G2 owners, too. PC VR users can also use forward rendering, too, and forward shading has been made less intense on the ‘low’ quality lighting setting.

Elsewhere, Update 3.0 adds support for devices with up to 128 buttons for the super pros, and there’s improved support for next-generation consoles including “improved visual quality and lighting on PS5” which may translate over to the PSVR support too. You can read the full patch notes for today’s changes right here.

Last week we also reported that the upcoming December update will add new content to the game, including the B-Wing and TIE Defender ships. We loved Squadrons when it first came out, though did note some performance issues ourselves, so it’s great to see EA Motive tackling those head-on. Will you be checking out this Star Wars: Squadrons VR performance update? Let us know in the comments below!