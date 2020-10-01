Star Wars: Squadrons VR Pre-Launch Gameplay Livestream With Flight Stick

For today’s livestream we’re playing Star Wars: Squadrons, a AAA immersive space combat game from EA Motive! If you’re curious about how we livestream the way we do then look no further than this handy guide for general tips and this guide specific to our Oculus Quest setup.

In case you missed it earlier this morning, our review-in-progress published for Star Wars: Squadrons, including impressions on the story mode, gameplay, and VR support. We’ll update it with a finalized score once we finish the story and spend time with the multiplayer modes this weekend. Let’s just say I kind of love it so far.

Our Star Wars: Squadrons livestream is planned to start at about 10:45 AM PT today and will last for around an hour or two so, give or take. We’ll be hitting just our YouTube and I’ll be streaming from an Oculus Quest via Link using a T.16000M flight stick. I’m flying solo on this one and will pin chat inside my cockpit to keep an eye on things.

Star Wars: Squadrons VR Livestream

Check out the Star Wars: Squadrons stream embedded right here and down below once live:

You can see lots of our past archived streams over in our YouTube playlist or even all livestreams here on UploadVR and various other gameplay highlights. There’s lots of good stuff there so make sure and subscribe to us on YouTube to stay up-to-date on gameplay videos, video reviews, live talk shows, interviews, and more original content!

And please let us know which games or discussions you want us to livestream next! We have lots of VR games in the queue that we would love to show off more completely. Let’s get ready to go!