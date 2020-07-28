5 Things We Learned About Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, Coming To Quest

As promised, today we got a bit more information about another new VR experience coming to a galaxy far, far away: Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge.

Details come by way of Entertainment Weekly, which got an early look at the project. We already knew a few things about Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, like its connection to the recently-opened Disney attraction, its placement in the Star Wars timeline between The Last Jedi and Rise Of Skywalker, and the fact we would meet some classic characters. But today’s blowout gives us a few more crumbs of info on what to expect, even if we’re still waiting for a full trailer.

Adventure awaits in @ILMxLAB’s Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – coming later this year to Oculus Quest. https://t.co/xgEB3HAxiS pic.twitter.com/5101rYw22O — Oculus (@oculus) July 28, 2020

It’s Coming To Quest

Given Facebook partnered with ILMxLAB on Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, it’s no surprise to learn the game is coming to Oculus Quest. Previously the pair had only been sharing that it would arrive on Oculus platforms. It’s interesting to see no mention of Oculus Rift; the pair’s previous collaboration, Star Wars: Vader Immortal, came to both platforms. Might the PC VR headset get left behind this time around?

It Isn’t Just A Virtual Replica Of Galaxy’s Edge

With Disney Parks only just reopening and the concern of a global pandemic still looming, you may have pegged Tales as a straight-up virtual recreation of Galaxy’s Edge. There is an element of that, but ILMxLAB also stressed that this would have genuinely new elements.

“We want to tell all the stories that you don’t get in Galaxy’s Edge,” Director Jose Perez III told EW. “If you really want those exact stories, if you want to build your lightsaber at Savi’s Workshop, you should go to the physical [park]. We don’t want to just replicate something that you can get in real life. We want to build on it and make something that’s new and unique.”

There Will Be Blaster Combat

Concept art and a close connection to Disney’s Galaxy’s Edge theme park attraction had us wondering if this might be a more family-friendly VR experience that eschewed any action. And though it does sound like we might not wield a lightsaber this time around, EW’s video does confirm we’ll get to fire blasters. It should be a nice change of pace, focusing on an aspect of the Star Wars universe that hasn’t been as thoroughly explored as Jedis and X-Wings thus far.

A Death Gang Wants You, Well, Dead

In Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge, you’ll be hunted by the Guavian Death Gang. Y’know, those guys that wanted Han Solo and Chewbacca’s heads in The Force Awakens? Here we’ll learn a bit more about that group, pitting players against space pirates. The game also features its own take on the classic Star Wars cantina where you’ll meet yet more low lifes and even participate in interactive games.

It’s Still On Track For 2020

With a full trailer yet to be released and mostly concept art officially shared, you’ll forgive us for wondering if Tales would make its initial 2020 launch window. According to the EW article, nothing’s changed. In fact senior producer Alyssa Finley makes it sound as if the game is now in the Quality Assurance stages.

“We’ve got the experience built out,” she said. “So, the time we have now is to play it, to feel it, to go, ‘This could be better. That’s broken. This isn’t working. This is amazing. More of that.'”

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge launches on Oculus Quest later this year.