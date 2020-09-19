New Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Details Confirm Yoda, More

Following the first trailer earlier this week, new Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge details have arrived.

The information comes by way of a StarWars.com interview with director Jose Perez III. We already knew that Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge was set on Batuu, the same space-port planet vistors to Disneyland and Disney World can explore in real life. But Perez also spoke towards the ‘Tales’ in the title.

Essentially, players will be listening to stories from an old barkeep named Seezelslak. But, as he begins to talk, you’ll be transported inside the plot for yourself. Using this structure, you’ll get to visit different eras of the Star Wars universe, take part in different activities and also meet a range of characters. This week’s trailer confirmed an appearance by C-3PO and R2-D2, but Perez also spoke to another beloved character – Yoda.

“In Vader Immortal, we let you stand next to Darth Vader. It was terrifying,” Perez said. “In Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, when you stand next to Yoda, THE Jedi Master, it is powerful and a little heartwarming. I’m super stoked for all the fans to experience that.”

Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge is launching later this year on Quest and Quest 2. It’s not the only Star Wars VR game we’re looking forward to this year; Squadrons is also just a few weeks away from launch, offering multiplayer cockpit battles in X-Wings and TIE Fighters. A strong end of the year for Force fans with VR headsets, then.