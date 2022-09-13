Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Coming To PSVR 2 In 2023

During today’s State of Play presentation, Sony revealed Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge is coming to PSVR 2 in 2023.

The announcement included a new trailer, embedded above, giving our first look at the game’s PSVR 2 release, which is officially titled Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition.

Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge originally launched in two parts on the Quest platform, with the first releasing back in late 2020 and the second, titled The Last Call, releasing as DLC almost a year later. This Enhanced Edition release is the “complete experience,” collecting both parts into one new package for PSVR 2.

On the PlayStation blog, ILMxLAB says that the game has been rebuilt for “to take advantage of many of the enhancements the hardware has to offer.” The Enhanced Edition will also include “headset-based controller tracking and eye tracking ensuring that your movements and direction you look are reflected as you play.” There will also be 3D audio support, alongside haptics from both the headset and Sense controllers.

Once both parts of Galaxy’s Edge were available on Quest, we were quite pleased with the overall experience in our review:

With both parts joined together, Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge really rounds out as an overall game. There’s no longer a strangely short campaign with half-baked ideas but an experience that actually utilizes the progression mechanics and side-objectives the first half introduced … No one’s managed to match this level of presentation and immersion since Quest 2’s launch a year ago. With the Last Call DLC attached, Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge finally feels in balance with the Force.

We're looking forward to returning to Batuu in 2023.