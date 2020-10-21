Watch: Star Wars: Tales Of The Galaxy’s Edge Hits Quest Next Month, Lightsabers Confirmed

Your next virtual trip to the galaxy far, far away is nearly here; Star Wars: Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge lands in November.

The Oculus Quest exclusive reaches the standalone platform on November 19th. Accompanying the news today is a new trailer that gives us easily our best look at the experience yet. Check it out below.

Star Wars Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge Release Date Confirmed

As the name suggests, Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge ties into the Disney attraction set on the planet Batuu. Set during the sequel trilogy-era, you crash land on the planet and find your way to a bar. From there, you’ll go on various adventures, getting into scraps, repairing droids and meeting other Star Wars characters. We’ve already seen R2D2 and C-3PO, but this trailer also gives us our first look at Yoda, too.

Previously developer ILMxLAB confirmed that the experience will feature more game-y elements than its previous title, Vader Immortal, with blaster-based battles and more. However, the end of the trailer also confirms that we’ll once again be wielding a lightsaber. It seems like players will find a Jedi temple and once again learn to wield the force. Expect this section to play a lot like Vader Immortal itself.

Over on the Oculus blog, meanwhile, it was confirmed next month’s release is the first part of the experience, with a second installment set to arrive next year.

As we said above, the game’s exclusive to Oculus Quest for now. Vader Immortal did eventually find its way on PSVR, though, so it’s possible the same happens here. As for a PC VR release? We can but hope at this point in time.

Star Wars fans have had it pretty good on the VR front of late. Along with the PSVR port of Vader Immortal, EA included full VR support for this month’s multiplayer space fighter, Star Wars: Squadrons. Let’s hope Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge rounds off the year nicely. Will you be picking the game up? Let us know in the comments below!