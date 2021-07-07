Star Wars: TIE Fighter Fan Remake Includes VR Support

Classic Star Wars 90’s hit, Star Wars: TIE Fighter, now has VR support via an ambitious fan remake.

The TIE Fighter Total Conversion (TFTC) mod released last week (check details on how to install below), fully remastering the original game. It completely overhauls the experience with new 3D assets and even the option to implement HOTAS controls and other options should you see fit. Check out the trailer below.

Star Wars: TIE Fighter VR Mod Live

However, it’s worth pointing out that the VR support isn’t incredibly polished; it can be jittery for some users (myself included) and I’ve had a bug that limits me to 3DOF head movement in the entire game. Or at least that’s the experience I’ve had playing on the Oculus Rift S – you might have more success. If you’re having issues you can try and take it up in the mod’s Discord.

Beyond the remade campaign, TFTC also offers fully reimagined missions with new objectives, some of which are based around classic moments in the series’ history.

The mod is based upon the X-Wing Alliance Upgrade mod we first wrote about back in 2019 (which also adds VR support to that game), and you’ll need to have that game and mod installed to actually get TFTC working. Get the game on either GOG or Steam (where it’s currently on sale for dirt cheap), install XWAU to its local files, run the Alliance executable and you’ll get access to a launcher where you can open Babu Frik’s Configurator and then enable VR support via the Special Effects configurator option.

It’s pretty simple but there are a fair number of steps to walk through, so make sure to check out this tutorial first for X-Wing Alliance.

And then the guide to getting TIE Fighter added in there is below too.

Obviously Star Wars fans were already treated to the dream VR cockpit experience in 2020’s Star Wars: Squadrons, which offered a single-player campaign and multiplayer battles in both Rebel and Empire ships. But both X-Wing Alliance and TIE Fighter are considered absolute classics and essential entries in the Star Wars gaming library so, even if you have played Squadrons, this is worth checking out.

