Star Wars VR Experiences Discounted 50% Through May 5th

If you own a Quest and haven’t visited the Star Wars universe yet, now might be a good time to grab a lightsaber and check it out.

From now through May 5th Star Wars experiences on Quest are 50% off, covering Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, Vader Immortal’s 3-part story, as well as Star Wars Pinball VR. The software is discounted in connection with Disney’s “May The Fourth” celebration of the Star Wars franchise, with demos of the standalone Quest headset also being offered with Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge for visitors to Disney Springs at World Disney World in Florida, starting May 2 and continuing through July 21.

We really enjoyed both Vader Immortal and Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, and fans of pinball are likely to have a blast with the eight different tables offered in Star Wars Pinball VR. Separately, Star Wars: Squadrons appears to be discounted down to $9.99 through the second week of May over on the PlayStation Store for PSVR and Steam for PC VR.

In the months ahead we’ll be watching to see if Disney and Meta have anything else in store for the future as the regular release of Star Wars titles has been a major draw for VR platforms, and there’s nothing else new on the horizon at the moment.

Will you be picking up a discounted Star Wars game? Let us know in the comments below.