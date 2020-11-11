Announced back in September, upcoming PC VR game Stargaze will release in just a few weeks on November 20.

The game is developed by Played With Fire and is inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella The Little Prince. We got our first look at Stargaze a few months ago in the announcement trailer, which showed off the beautiful hand-drawn illustrated style of the game. Now, we’ve got our next look thanks to the release date trailer, embedded below.

The new trailer gives us a better, longer look at the gameplay and includes a voice over that would appear to be some sort of narrator, talking about the character you play as in the observatory. We already knew how stunning the game looked thanks to the last trailer, but there’s some really beautiful shots in this one too. It’ll be interesting to see how the gameplay shapes up, as it looks to be very puzzle and observation-based.

Here’s a description of the game from developers Played By Fire:

Observe the life and events of the curious planets by physically manipulating your telescope. Find the proper angles and perspective to uncover their secrets. Take photos and note down your observations to complete your book of research and solve the ultimate cosmic mystery … or just sit down and chill-out stargazing.

The game will support Oculus, Vive, Valve Index and Windows MR headsets at launch. We haven’t got any info on pricing yet, so keep an eye out for that closer to launch.

Stargaze releases for PC VR on November 20 on Oculus, Steam and Viveport.