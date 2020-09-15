Stargaze Is A New VR Game Inspired By The Little Prince, Demo Available Now

A new VR adventure game called Stargaze is set to release later this year, inspired by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s novella The Little Prince.

Set on an observatory planet, Stargaze will let you zoom into different angles of planets and galaxies using your telescope to uncover their secrets.

Inspired by the Little Prince’s interstellar travels, the planets and galaxies will be represented in a beautiful hand-drawn illustration style. According to developers Played with Fire, there will be a mix of relaxing observation and telescope-focused puzzles:

Observe the life and events of the curious planets by physically manipulating your telescope. Find the proper angles and perspective to uncover their secrets. Take photos and note down your observations to complete your book of research and solve the ultimate cosmic mystery … or just sit down and chill-out stargazing.

You can check out some footage of the game for yourself below in the announcement trailer, which looks absolutely stunning.

If you want to try the game out, a free demo is available on Steam right now. The demo is available as part of the Pax Online x EGX digital event that is running until September 20. If you want to give it a try, you better get in quick — the demo is only available for a few more days, and won’t be available once the digital event concludes on the 20th.

Stargaze is set to launch in Q4 of this year for PC VR and PSVR. It is available to wishlist on Steam now and lists Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and Windows MR as supported headsets.