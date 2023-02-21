State of Play Presentation Will Reveal Five New PSVR 2 Games This Week

Sony’s State of Play presentation returns this Thursday, promising reveals for five new PlayStation VR2 games.

With just one day left before PlayStation VR2 arrives, Sony announced a new online broadcast on February 23 at 1pm PT. This latest showcase promises “a first glimpse at five PlayStation VR2 games set to arrive later this year,” giving us our first major look at Sony’s upcoming line-up beyond the PSVR 2 launch games. New footage for the upcoming flatscreen game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is also promised.

State of Play is back! Tune in Thursday at 1pm PT for:

☑️ Five new PS VR2 titles from partners

☑️ Hot indie and third-party reveals

This isn’t the only PSVR 2 announcement that dropped today, either. Hours before this State of Play confirmation, Sony announced ten further games are joining the PSVR 2 launch window, including previously announced games like Runner. There’s also Gorn, which appeared in last week’s German PlayStation Blog, though this announcement doesn’t feature Solaris Offworld Combat 2, Wanderer Remastered or Project Wingman. You can find the full list and release dates below:

If you’re eager to jump into Sony’s new PS5 headset, you can check out our PSVR 2 review now, and we’re also bringing you a full PSVR 2 technical analysis soon. As for the games, you can check out our thoughts on Horizon Call of the Mountain, Kayak VR: Mirage, Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge – Enhanced Edition and Cities: VR – Enhanced Edition right now, with more to come.