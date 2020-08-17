Statik Dev ‘Sad That More People Didn’t Experience’ PSVR Puzzle Gem

One of the developers of little-known PSVR puzzling gem, Statik, recently acknowledged they were sad that more people didn’t get to try the game.

Developed by Tarsier Studios, Statik was a PSVR exclusive puzzle game that launched back in 2017. The game used position-tracking on the DualShock 4 controller to great effect, locking players’ virtual hands into boxes with various puzzles on them. It was an amazing concept, bolstered by an ambiguous plot, and it’s been a mainstay on our best PSVR games list for some time.

But, speaking to Superjump, Head of Communication, Dave Mervik expressed regret that more people didn’t get to try the inventive title. “I loved what we tried to do with Statik, and am only sad that more people didn’t get to experience it,” he said.

It’s not clear if Mervik is referencing the game’s sales or the fact it was only available in VR, but we definitely agree more people should try Statik. It didn’t come to other VR headsets, though none of those feature tracked gamepads, only their dedicated motion controllers. As for Tariser itself, the developer is currently working on Little Nightmares 2. Could it ever go back to VR? Mervik says with the right idea and opportunity, it would.

“Messing with people in that way, playing with their expectations and sense of ‘self’ was something we could only do with VR, and I would only want to go back to VR if that opportunity presented itself again,” he said. “I’m just not a fan of VR for the sake of it, it reinforces this notion that it’s novelty tech, when it could offer so much more.”

A little nudge, then, to check out this ace VR oddity if you’re ever searching for something new to play on PSVR.