Stealth Adventure Republique Arrives On PSVR Next Week

Heads-up PSVR fans: stealth adventure Republique is coming your way next week.

The third-person experience, which originally launched as an episodic series for smartphones, hits PS4 as a 10th Anniversary Edition on March 10 with optional support for Sony’s headset. Developer Camouflaj also debuted a new trailer for the game, which you can see below.

Republique PSVR Gets Release Date

Republique takes players to a totalitarian future, where a young woman named Hope fights to bring down a system of tyranny. The game was notable for its high production values when it released on phones in 2013, and features voice work from Rena Strober, Jennifer Hale and Solid Snake himself, David Hayter. This isn’t the game’s first VR version – it came to Quest, PC VR and even Oculus Go in recent years. We thought the latter version of the game featured fun, simple sneaking, and that’s likely true of this upcoming version, too.

As for Camouflaj itself, it’s not clear if the developer is currently working on any other VR projects. The team did deliver the excellent Iron Man VR back in 2020, but hasn’t announced a new project since.

