Steam Autumn Sale: Alyx Goes 50% Off, Saints & Sinners And More Big Discounts

The Steam Autumn Sale is now live, with substantial discounts on some big VR games.

The Steam Autumn Sale is one of many seasonal sales available at the moment for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, such as Meta offering store or retailer credit for Quest 2 headset purchases and the PSVR software discounts available on the PlayStation Store.

The most notable discount in the Steam sale is Half-Life: Alyx, which is available at half-price for the first time ever. Alyx has regularly been discounted by 40%, but this marks a new record saving since the game launched in March 2020.

Here’s a selection of the Steam Autumn Sale discounts on offer:

– Half-Life: Alyx for $29.99 (down 50% from $59.99)

– Boneworks for $23.99 (down 20% from $29.99)

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners for $21.99 (down 45% from $39.99)

– Star Wars Squadrons for $14.79 (down 63% from $39.99)

– Pavlov VR for $14.99 (down 40% from $24.99)

– The Room VR: A Dark Matter for $19.49 (down 35% from $29.99)

– Walkabout Mini Golf for $11.99 (down 20% from $14.99)

– Eleven Table Tennis for $9.99 (down 50% from $19.99)

– Ragnarock for $16.24 (down 35% from $24.99)

– Eye of the Temple for $17.99 (down 10% from $19.99)

– Vermillion for $15.99 (down 20% from $19.99)

– The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR for $19.79 (down 67% from $59.99)

– Superhot VR for $14.99 (down 40% from $24.99)

– Into the Radius VR for $20.99 (down 30% from $29.99)

– Phasmophobia for $12.59 (down 10% from $13.99)

– No Man’s Sky for $29.99 (down 50% from $59.99)

– Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted for $23.99 (down 20% from $29.99)

– Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond for $31.99 (down 20% from $39.99)

– Trover Saves The Universe for $10.49 (down 65% from $29,99)

– Myst for $26.99 (down 10% from $29.99)

– I Expect You To Die 2 for $19.99 (down 20% from $24.99)

You can view the full list of VR titles discounted as part of the Autumn sale here.

What will you be picking up in this year’s Steam Autumn Sale? Let us know in the comments below.