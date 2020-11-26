Steam Autumn Sale: Discounts On Alyx, Squadrons And More

The Steam Autumn Sale is here, and includes some decent discounts on big VR titles including Half-Life: Alyx and The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners.

It seems like only yesterday that we were talking about the Halloween Steam Sale, but now Autumn is upon us and we have another Steam sale with similar discounts for VR titles.

The sale began yesterday and lasts until 10am PT on December 1st. If you missed out on some of the great discounts in the Halloween sale, then don’t worry — a lot of the discounts here are identical or even better, especially for games like Squadrons and Saints & Sinners.

Here’s some of the biggest deals in the Autumn sale:

– Half-Life: Alyx: 25% off, $44.99 (from $59.99)

– Star Wars: Squadrons: 40% off, $23.99 (from $39.99)

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: 25% off, $29.99 (from $39.99)

– Phasmophobia: 10% off, $12.59 (from $13.99)

– Arizona Sunshine: 51% off, $19.59 (from $39.99)

– The Room VR: A Dark Matter: 33% off, $20.09 (from $29.99)

– Superhot VR: 40% off, $14.99 (from $24.99)

– Gorn: 50% off, $9.99 (from $19.99)

– Trover Saves The Universe: 40% off, $17.99 (from $29.99)

– Moss: 40% off, $17.99 (from $29.99)

– Onward: 35% off, $16.24 (from $24.99)

– Eleven Table Tennis: 50% off, $9.99 (from $19.99)

– Alien: Isolation*: 75% off, $9.99 (from $39.99)

– Doctor Who: The Edge of Time: 40% off, $14.99 (from $24.99)

– A Fisherman’s Tale: 35% off, $9.74 (from $14.99)

And there’s many more, which you can have a look at over in the VR section of the Autumn Steam Sale page.

These games are all launched via SteamVR, which means you’ll need a PC VR headset (like an Oculus Rift/Rift S or a Valve Index, or even a Quest 2 with Oculus Link or Virtual Desktop) to play. Not all games are optimized to be compatible with every headset though, so make sure to check the compatibility section of each game individually before buying.

The Steam Autumn Sale runs until 10am Pacific on December 1st.

* — Alien Isolation doesn’t natively support VR, but it does have an excellent VR mod.