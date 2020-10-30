Half-Life: Alyx And More Discounted For Steam Halloween Sale

A bunch of VR titles are discounted on the Steam store this weekend as part of the Steam Halloween Sale, including Half-Life: Alyx, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, Star Wars: Squadrons, Phasmophobia and more.

The sale runs from October 29 until November 2nd at 10am Pacific across all of Steam, not just VR content. That being said, the VR discounts on offer suggest that this is maybe one of the most comprehensive and impressive VR sales we’ve seen in recent history. Almost every big VR release from this year is discounted, even including recent releases like Squadrons and Phasmophobia.

Here’s a list of some of the most prominent and best discounts:

– Half-Life: Alyx: 25% off, $44.99 (from $59.99)

– Star Wars: Squadrons: 25% off, $29.99 (from $39.99)

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: 20% off, $31.99 (from $39.99)

– Phasmophobia: 10% off, $12.59 (from $13.99)

– Resident Evil 7 Biohazard: 67% off, $9.89 (from $29.99)

– Arizona Sunshine: 63% off, $14.79 (from $39.99)

– The Room VR: A Dark Matter: 33% off, $20.09 (from $29.99)

– Until You Fall: 20% off, $19.99 (from $24.99)

– Superhot VR: 40% off, $14.99 (from $24.99)

– Gorn: 50% off, $9.99 (from $19.99)

– Trover Saves The Universe: 35% off, $19.49 (from $29.99)

– Moss: 40% off, $17.99 (from $29.99)

– Onward: 35% off, $16.24 (from $24.99)

– Eleven Table Tennis: 50% off, $9.99 (from $19.99)

– Alien: Isolation*: 75% off, $9.99 (from $39.99)

And that’s not even all of them! There’s a bunch of other VR titles not listed above that are also discounted, which you can find in the VR section of the Steam Store.

These games are all compatible only with SteamVR, which means you’ll need a PC VR headset (like an Oculus Rift S or a Valve Index) to play. Not all games are compatible with every headset though, so make sure to check the compatibility section of each game individually before buying.

Alternatively, if you don’t have a PC VR headset but you do have an Oculus Quest and a VR-ready PC, you can use Oculus Link or Virtual Desktop to play these games on your Quest. For more details, check out our guide.

The Steam Halloween Sale runs until 10am Pacific on November 2nd.

* — Alien Isolation doesn’t natively support VR, but it does have an excellent VR mod.