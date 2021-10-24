Steam Now Lists Upgraded HP Reverb G2 And Other Headsets

The new and (reportedly) improved HP Reverb G2 is now listed on Steam, as are other headsets beyond Valve’s own Index.

The front page of Valve’s digital store now features a promotion for the new Reverb G2, which was announced earlier this week. The upgraded kit features improved tracking capabilities, better support for AMD hardware and more. As with before, the listing links through to the correct website that you can pick up a Reverb G2 from depending on your region.

Also listed on the Valve hardware page is the business-focused Omnicept Edition of the G2, which includes more sensors, and HTC’s Vive Pro 2 and Cosmos Elite. There’s also a link to the Windows Mixed Reality app needed if you’re planning to use the Reverb G2 or other Windows headsets on SteamVR. There’s no listing for the just-announced Varjo Aero, which is a high-end headset also supported by SteamVR tracking.

It’s been a quiet year on the SteamVR front while Valve has shifted its attention to the upcoming Steam Deck handheld console. There are rumors, though, that the company could follow that device up with its own standalone VR headset, codenamed Deckard.

As for the new Reverb G2, it still carries the $600 price point and should be shipping this year. Troubled controller tracking was our biggest issue with the original headset, so we’re eager to test this iteration out to see the difference.

Are you going to be picking up the new HP Reverb G2? Let us know in the comments below!