Steam Next Fest 2023 Celebrates PC VR With New Demos

Steam Next Fest is back once again, kicking off 2023’s first celebration with new demos for upcoming PC VR games next week.

Highlighting upcoming games through various demos, Steam Next Fest – February 2023 edition spans all areas of PC gaming, and virtual reality is no exception. VR has always factored into these Steam festivals and this time, there’s 17 different demos for upcoming PC VR to pick between.

Arguably, the biggest PC VR highlights include Formula Retro Racing – World Tour, Gazzlers and upcoming metroidvania sequel Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station, but there’s some interesting games to pore through. VReken promises a “physics driven beat ’em up and self-defense trainer,” Ornament Express tasks you with recovering a client’s belongings through puzzle solving, while Band Space looks like a tribute on Harmonix’s Rock Band series, which had its own official VR adaptation in 2017.

Most games don’t have a confirmed release date beyond “coming soon,” but you can find the full demo list below.

Alpha Terminus

Band Space

Formula Retro Racing – World Tour

Gazzlers

Golf on the Moon (VR)

House Builder VR

Increment

No More Rainbows

Ornament Express

Survivorman VR: The Descent

Talou

The Aquatic Messenger

The Events At Unity Farm

VetVR Veterinary Simulator

VReken

VRNOID

Yupitergrad 2: The Lost Station.

Steam Next Fest goes live on February 6 at 10am PST, ending one week later on February 13.