Into The Darkness, IEYTD2, Sam & Max And More Get Demos For Steam Next Fest

Valve is offering another preview of what’s to come for SteamVR next week with Steam Next Fest.

The revamped festival kicks off on Wednesday, June 16, and offers demos of a selection of VR titles alongside a swathe of flatscreen games too. Check out a very quick look at just some of the games in the selection below.

There’s a lot to pick through but, immediately jumping out at us is Into The Darkness, a promising dystopian action game that puts physical combat at the forefront. Sticking with action, Joy Way is also giving players a chance to test out bloody Beat Saber lookalike, Against, and long-in-development Undead Citadel should be playable too.

On the puzzling side, you can expect to get a first taste of I Expect You To Die 2 and Sam & Max: This Time It’s Virtual. There are plenty more VR demos in the pipeline for the big event, but we’ll wait until actual kick off to give you a more depth of what’s in-store.

Some games featuring in this year’s Upload VR Showcase will be featuring too, so keep an eye out when we go live June 12 at 3pm PT.

What are you hoping to check out at the Steam Next Fest? Let us know in the comments below!