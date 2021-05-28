Steam Open World Sale Includes Squadrons, Saints & Sinners, No Man’s Sky

The latest Steam sale includes a bunch of PC VR titles available with decent discounts, including Star Wars: Squadrons, The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners, No Man’s Sky and more.

The sale is called the Open World Sale and features a bunch of VR and non-VR games that, you guessed it, feature open worlds. It’s live now and runs until 10am Pacific time on May 31.

There’s not a huge amount of prominent VR games in the sale but there’s still a few solid deals to be found.

Here’s some of the best VR deals we caught while browsing the store:

– The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners: $31.99 (20% off)

– Vacation Simulator: $22.49 (25% off)

– No Man’s Sky: $29.99 (50% off)

– Star Wars: Squadrons: $15.99 (60% off)

– Arizona Sunshine: $14.99 (50% off)

– Trover Saves The Universe: $10.49 (65% off)

– Into the Radius VR: $20.99 (30% off)

– Thief Simulator VR: $13.39 (33% off)

– Elite Dangerous: $7.49 (75% off)

– Operencia: The Stolen Sun: $11.99 (60% off)

– The Forest: $8.99 (50% off)

– Nature Treks VR: $5.99 (40% off)

All the prices above are listed in USD, but the sale prices will adjust accordingly for your location and local currency. You can see a full list of the VR games currently on sale on Steam here.

In other sales, Wraith: The Oblivion – Afterlife is still available at 10% off, coming to $26.99, until June 2 as part of its launch sale. Meanwhile over on the PlayStation Store, Star Wars: Squadrons will be one of June’s PlayStation Plus titles, allowing anyone with a PS+ subscription to redeem a copy of the game and keep it as long as you’re subscribed.

The Steam Open World Sale is on now until Monday — you can view the sale home page, with VR and non-VR titles, here.