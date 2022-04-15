Steam May Have Leaked Among Us VR’s Release Date

An update to a Steam database entry may have leaked a possible release date for Among Us VR, ahead of its scheduled appearance at the upcoming Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, but take it with a big pinch of salt for now.

SteamDB, a site that tracks changes to Steam store database entries, showed two recent changes on a previously-unnamed store app entry. The first is a title update – Among Us VR – and the second is an accompanying release date of November 10, which the site itself recognizes may be incorrect. The date still could just be a placeholder and change further down the line, or it could be the real release date for both Steam and other platforms, like Quest.

Regardless, it’s certainly a possible date for Among Us VR – it would be a holiday launch, just a few weeks before Thanksgiving and then Christmas. This might be perfect timing for such a huge release for younger audiences, who are likely to receive headsets as presents during the holidays.

There’s a chance that the Steam store listing is being prepared ahead of a store page launch next week, after we get more Among Us VR info at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase. While the showcase itself is Quest-focused, Among Us VR has already been confirmed for multiple other platforms as well, including PC VR and PSVR.

The port is being handled via a collaboration between original developers Innersloth, Robot Teddy and well-known VR studio Schell Games, who were behind the I Expect You To Die series and Until You Fall. It will be a full 3D conversion of the flatscreen game that blew up during the pandemic. You can view the announcement trailer and read more details here.

Keep an eye out for more details on the game, and potentially its release date, at next week’s Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.